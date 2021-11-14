Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Hola November! The months continue to pass and the estrellas we love are sharing some of their upcoming projects and behind-the-scenes looks. This week’s column features a variety of red carpet looks, stylish looks on the street, and more of what’s going on with their lives.
Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite moments of the week:
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!