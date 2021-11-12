Rebel Wilson had a ‘hot girl summer’ and needs a break from dating

Rebel Wilson had a great summer, but now she wants to take it easy. The actress recently spoke about her dating life, the type of people she’s interested in, and what she’s currently on the lookout for.

In an interview with People Magazine, Rebel Wilson discussed her love life and her goals when it comes to finding a partner. “I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer’ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun,’“ she said, referencing the iconic Megan Thee Stallion song. ”[But] it wasn‘t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.“

While she did enjoy her time meeting people and dating aorund, she says that right now she’s more interested in finding “the right person.” “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you‘re looking for,” she said. “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here‘s hoping.”

Rebel also talked a bit about her type and why that hasn’t worked out much in her personal experiences. “I mean, I love NFL players. Their brute strength and physicality? Awesome! But unfortunately, from my interactions, they‘re not the most faithful,” she said. “So that’s not good!”