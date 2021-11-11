Will Smith says his mind used to be tortured by Jada Pinkett and 2Pac’s connection

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been trending more than most celebrity couples over the last year. Jada has been unstoppable during her Red Table Talk with discussions that often get misconstrued or judged online but now Will has been making headlines adding more to the story. The actor sat down with Oprah Winfrey last week ahead of his new memoir, Will which was released on February 9th, where he admitted to having the feeling that he has let down every woman he has ever been with. Now that memoir is out, along with some NSFW details about how many times he and Jada would make love in one day at the start of their relationship, he dived deeper into the “raging jealousy” he had towards Jada’s connection with the late Tupac Shakur.

2Pac and Jada met in the mid-1980s and had a close friendship before he went to prison in 1995. They had a falling out and he was murdered in a drive by shooting in 1996 before they could ever make amends. Will reflected on their ‘ride or die’ bond in the book and wrote, “Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die.” He went on to say his mind was “tortured” by their connection. “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. He triggered the perception of myself as a coward. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that,” he explained.

Almost 26 years later Will reflected on the ‘twisted kind of victory’ he felt when she spent time with him over 2Pac, “If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward.” “I have rarely felt more validated… I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him. The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature,” he added. The 54-year-old also described the late rapper as a man with a “fearless passion that was intoxicating, a militant morality, and a willingness to fight and die for what he believed was right.”

While Tupac referred to Jada as his “heart in human form” in a poem, she has always maintained that they realized they were better off as friends after sharing a “disgusting kiss.” “There was a time when I was like, ‘Just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes,’ ” she told Howard Stern in 2015. “And when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both.”