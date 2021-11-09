Camila Cabello is making moves!

The “Havana” singer just listed her 4-bedroom, 3,570 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $3,950,000.

Cabello’s luxurious estate is decked out with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a celebrity home, which includes a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit, BBQ area, and even a recording studio with state-of-the-art equipment and a professional vocal booth.

The home is 2 stories and the top floor has 3 suites, with a fireplace and walk-in closet in the master suite. Get a closer look at the place down below: