Exclusive: The renaissance of Adriana Fonseca

And one of those relationships was the one that almost ended your life.

Yes, I had a relationship in which I hit rock bottom. Victoria Ruffo warned me: “Either you end this or that man is going to kill you.” The two of us worked together at the time in the play ‘Las Harpías’. That person gave me a mesotherapy session to make me look thinner, in which they injected me with something to dissolve the fat from my body which, according to him, I needed. In one place on the tour, I got up at dawn, touched my abdomen and noticed a very hard, large ball and I was very worried. Suddenly they came all over my body and they were no longer small: they were big, like lemons and oranges, it was something horrible. No one knew what was happening except Victoria Ruffo. I cried to her and told her everything, because she was so busy that she couldn‘t even go to the doctor. When I went to the doctor, they could not figure out what I had, and there came a time when the situation was very bad because the balls burst and the infection began to ooze. I had to change my wardrobe. I was fainting and nobody knew. It was very very difficult. Sick and with my already low self-esteem, imagine it with my body full of lumps. It looked like a Christmas tree.

Just then I got a call from LA for a job interview. There I was, already fainting everywhere. After the interview, some friends invited me to dinner and suddenly we met my dear Eugenio López. From car to car I greeted him, it was like an angel that appeared. He invited me to go with him to a party at Nicky Hilton‘s house and from there we went to his house. I knew him well. He was a friend of many years, so I dared to tell him and show him how I was doing. I had the confidence to show him the body and he told me,“You are not going anywhere. You stay here.”

He immediately sent me to his doctor and he took care of all the expenses, because I did not have insurance here in the United States. The doctors could not find out what I had and the bills were piling up and I was dying of grief with him, because the expenses were already huge and they did not figure out the cause of the problem.

A cousin of mine, a dermatologist in Veracruz, told me from the beginning that it was an infection possibly caused by bacteria, which I later learned that I caught through the mesotherapy, and he warned me: they have to drain you. I spoke with Eugenio‘s doctor and they started taking me to the drains. That was horrible, the most painful thing I have ever experienced in my life. I screamed as if I was giving birth, they were such terrible pains that tears still come to my mind if I think about it.

I needed to undergo seven plastic surgeries. I was completely alone in LA. I went to the operating room alone. I left the hospital alone. I was too sad to tell people, even my parents. It was very very hard.

A movie came out in Peru the day after one of the surgeries and because of my desire not to tarnish my career, I flew there in pain. When they saw my body covered in balls and scars, they immediately took me out of the movie. It was horrible. They removed the lesions and they kept growing back. I came back and after the seventh surgery, they had a miracle with the bacteria. I was close to dying: the last doctor who saw me told me. He did a total excavation on me and left me with such huge holes that I had to fill them with gauze so they wouldn‘t show up.