Angelina Jolie makes a last minute grocery run with daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, 13-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were spotted making a quick grocery store run over the weekend.

The superstar put the Hollywood glitz and glam to the side to be on mom duty, letting the teenager push the cart around while walking beside her through the aisles.

The actress looked every bit of casual as she bundled up in a big, comfy cardigan, which she wore over a long black dress. Still, she did wear a pair of black stilletos, which peeked through the bottom of her skirt and made her tower over Vivienne. Both of them kept themselves and their fellow shoppers safe by wearing face masks.

This sweet mother-daughter sighting comes as Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt rages on. The actress filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and requested primary custody of five of their six kids: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Jolie recently took home a small victory as she was finally able to sell her share of the $164 million French Chateau she co-owns with her ex-husband, but the former couple still has a long way to go in their divorce.

Pitt previously secured a win in their court battle last June when Judge John Ouderkirk granted him joint custody. However, the lawyers for Jolie argued that the judge failed to disclose he had previous relationships with the actor’s team.

That’s when a California appeals court disqualified the private judge, meaning Ouderkirk‘s decision could now be thrown out, though that still wouldn’t guarantee a win for Jolie.

“She’s still got an uphill battle because now there is historical observation rather than future projection [of how the children are doing],” an insider previously explained of the current situation.

Pitt went on to take another hit last month when his petition to review Ouderkirk’s exit was denied.

Though the co-parents’ messy divorce is far from over, Jolie has been enjoying her time with five of her six kids as they travel around the world for the premieres of her Marvel film, Eternals. (Minus Pax, who is reportedly studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.)