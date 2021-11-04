Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs ahead of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans a quick sneak peek at her upcoming performance with LL Cool J at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Over the weekend, the singer showed her 181 million Instagram followers a closeup look at her stunning ensemble from the show. The 52-year-old put her incredible abs on display while also wearing a skimpy bikini top to emphasize her other assets.

J.Lo’s outfit perfectly mixed class with more risqué elements as she threw on a black satin tuxedo jacket over the glittery bra top and a studded black Dolce & Gabbana thong peaking out above her black sweatpants.

©Jennifer Lopez





She complemented the look with a matching Dolce & Gabbana belt around her toned midriff. As if all that sparkle wasn’t enough, the Hustlers star added some extra flash with cuban links, a small jeweled necklace, and a thick choker around her throat.

Lopez was all about mixed metals as she contrasted her silver neck jewelry with modest gold hoop earrings, which she highlighted by sweeping her highlighted locks back into two pigtails. She also wore multiple gold and jeweled bands on her fingers, along with several bracelets.

©Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer was seen wearing the outfit during her downtime at the ceremony, but she ended up adding a big blue AZ Factory coat for her performance with LL Cool J. The pair came back together to recreate their hit “All I Have,” which was first released in 2002.

Nearly two decades ago, the breakup song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and also topped Billboard‘s Mainstream Top 40 and Rhythmic charts. The singer even named her 2016 Las Vegas residency after the track.

During the ceremony, the singer was also seen catching up with Dr. Dre after he presented LL Cool J with the Musical Excellence Award.