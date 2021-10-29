Angelina Jolie and her kids visit David Bowie pop-up store in London’s Mayfair

Angelina Jolie is all about family time, even when she’s halfway across the world.

On Thursday, October 28, the actress was joined by her children this week as she went on a family shopping trip to the David Bowie ‘75’ pop-up store in London’s Mayfair. This comes after another outing from the family on Tuesday, when Jolie stepped out with Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13 to visit Oxford Street’s H&M.

For their most recent shopping spree, the family was seen carrying out bags of their purchases at the Heddon Street store. The Bowie pop-up is home to an array of T-shirts, vinyl, CDs, posters, stickers and hoodies, while also acting as a mini museum to honour the late star.

Angelina was looking chic as ever wearing a white sweater, which she paired with flared black trousers and heeled boots, holding a hot drink in hand to fend against the chilly weather.

The acress wore her hair in a simple updo and donned a sustainable Evolve Together face mask, which boasts a political message close to the causes Jolie supports.

According to the brand’s website: “The numbers on these masks are the global coordinates of the Icefields Parkway in Alberta, Canada — a reminder that we’re all connected no matter our gender, religion, race, or where we live. Icefields Parkway stretches between two national parks and is home to over 100 ancient glaciers, rocky spires, breathtaking waterfalls, and untouched lakes tucked into valleys and forests.”

Her kids were also dressed fashioinable, with Knox wearing a dark hoodie and grey trousers. Zahara wore a black crop top, jeans, and a brown cardigan as she walked arm-in-arm with her mother. As for Shiloh, she also kept it simple with a graphic print hoodie and denim shorts, which she paired with boots.

Two days prior, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress was joined by daughter Vivienne for a visit to the central London branch of H&M, where they were surrounded by stunned shoppers.