Ariana Grande is ‘the galaxy‘s greatest monster hunter’ in Fortnite

Ariana Grande has new skins in the Fortnite universe, at least until November 1st. The singer not only has new Variants of the Arianda Grande skin. Fortnite wrote on Twitter, “She’ll teach you love, patience, and how to take down some Cube Monsters.” She‘s starring as ”the galaxy’s greatest monster hunter.” The 28-year-old shared an image of her character with the caption, “#fortnitemares now through Nov 1st @fortnite.”

For the Fortnite fans out there you can buy the spacefarer “bundle” for 2,500 V-bucks (1,000 V-bucks is roughly USD 9.99), per Space. The limited availability bundle includes the outfit, all-eyeball alien back bling called I.R.I.S., a “spacefarer light scythe” harvesting tool, a multi-colored glider. Head to the UFO-themed “Believer Beach” to find her and when you finish the “Monster Hunter” set of tasks she gives players you‘ll be rewarded with another harvesting tool called the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe (Dark Style), according to game maker Epic Games, per Space.

©Ariana Grande





Grande isn’t new to the Fortnite universe, she had a virtual performance on the Fortnite island this summer. The August performance was called “Rift Tour” and had a seven-minute animated set including songs from ”raindrops“, ”7 Rings“, ”Be Alright“, ”R.E.M.“, ”The Way“, and “positions.” Watch the performance below: