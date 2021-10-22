Bárbara De Regil and Fernando Schoenwald pose for the first time together

Bárbara de Regil draws attention with her vast interests and skills. The proof is in the millions of people from around the world who follow her on social media platforms admiring her undeniable beauty, personality and beyond successful acting career. Her triumphs as an entrepreneur and impetuous love for life are also applauded as Bárbara’s vigorous exercise classes have made her a very loved and authentic fitness influencer.
On her last trip to Los Angeles, Barbie invited our team to spend a day with her and the love of her life, Fernando Schoenwald. The two chatted exclusively with HOLA! and revealed the secrets of their success as a couple, as well as current and future projects.
The ‘Rosario Tijeras’ actress is now premiering her new U.S. television series, ‘Parientes a la Fuerza.’ “It is a light comedy in which my family comes to L.A. undocumented, to live in the same house where my boyfriend’s gringo family lives in Beverly Hills.” The star shared on Instagram. The show will premiere on Tuesday, October 26 on Telemundo.
“I became a controversial character and I have no problem with that.” [De Regil]
I didn’t imagine it this way, although I confess that throughout my life I have never seen anything as impossible to achieve and whenever I am living something new, I do not know what happens to me. I see it as part of my growth and I let it flow.
No! I always knew that the right man in my life would come. It was just a matter of waiting and being calm, because I knew that sooner or later it would happen. Of course, I needed the approval of Mar, my daughter, because if she didn’t like him, I couldn’t welcome anyone into her house.
Yes, he is the only crush I’ve ever had in my entire life. I didn’t know what it was to fall in love at first sight. I didn‘t know what it was like to feel something that starts from your eyes and go straight to your heart from the moment you saw that person, without even talking to him. And after that, what can I say! We absolutely clicked.
I learned how not to say words that hurt, because normally when you are in a disagreement, one tends to tell the other person hurtful things - things that hurts the most. It is a very silly thing that human beings do and since we have all the information of our partner, of course, you are the only person who can hurt him the most. I have also learned to have a lot of communication and to lower my anger - she admits laughing.- The truth is that every day I am calmer and calmer and I love that.
“I will always get out of all these controversies, because I know who I am and because if I have made mistakes they have also been part of my growth, like all human beings... there are millions of people out there waiting for Barbara de Regil to make a mistake to judge her, but I am still here, and I will continue to stand here and triumph.”[De Regil]
Four years ago my answer would have been different but, thank God, over the years we both changed, or rather we work on improving ourselves. Consequently, we end up being better with each other. Nowadays, the only thing I would tell you is that I don’t like him is when he gets angry, but no one is nice when they get angry, so it is part of him and his personality.
I became a controversial personality and I have no problem with that: it’s very funny to see how people have opinions about my ideas. That has caught my attention and I have learned to understand people a little better and it amazes me.
I can’t believe that some people have a certain image of me without actually personally knowing me . I think that people who attack and criticize me fiercely are so angry with the lives of others, and are very in need of love. They need to create their own dreams or hobbies, to really love their life and that is why they look for things to criticize, to make them feel empowered in some way. I can imagine they feel powerful during those moments.
Hopefully the haters reflect, get therapy and realize that the power is not in wanting to mess with others, the power is in messing with your own life. I will always get out of all these controversies, because I know who I am and because if I have made mistakes they have been part of my growth, like all human beings. The difference with Bárbara De Regil is that there are millions of people out there waiting for her to make a mistake to judge her, but I am still here, and I will continue to stand here and triumph.
I’m going to answer it like this: what would hurt me the most would be for my husband, my daughter, my mother, my sister, someone who really knows me, to be say awful things about me. In general, people know three percent of who I am and that three percent is what I decide to show, they do not know the remaining 97%.
Very much, one hundred percent. I’m super dedicated to them. All of the motivational videos I make are for all the women out there, and I do it with a lot of love and heart, because when I was in a hole, I would have loved to see someone who said so many beautiful and inspiring things to me. I communicate with them because they are my fans, but also because there is a complicity between my fans and me, there is a lot of love. I have a lot of love for all those people who when they greet me on the street they say a simple “Thank you Barbara for your videos, they have helped me a lot,” I already feel that we are mega connected.
From Fernando! The truth is that he has taught me to be a disciplined woman in that sense.
And that makes me the happiest in the world: having a protein that I created together with great professionals with so much love. And when I say love, I mean to create a protein without chemicals, without added sugar, without gums, without fillers, without so many things ... Before, when I took other things, I went to Google to research, I said: “Oh my God, Why does this protein have this chemical, or this other one?” That is why it has had so much controversy and it is precisely why my competition has been so rough on my product but you see, they will not be able to bring me down!
Yes, I am that point of reference in Mexico and it makes me very proud. I love taking care of myself, exercising, being on the go, and I love inspiring others. We have to take care of ourselves because we are the only thing we have: our body, our mind, our spirit, our heart, everything is ourselves and if we do not take care of ourselves, we are leaving ourselves in everything. How do you want to get old? Start working on it today.
Everything! I want everything. I do not see limits in my career or in my life.
I really like them, I love them. If it were up to me, I’d be all tattooed. I do them to remind me of the love I have for myself, the wounds that I have healed and the love that I have had to get out of each one of them.
I have 10 and I love the one about the woman that I am, where flowers are born on my head.
I still have 70% of my dreams in my career to fulfill. I am just starting. I also want to represent Mexico around the world. I want my mother, Fernando, my daughter, my sister and the people who love me and have always supported me to feel as proud as possible of me.
A CHAT WITH FERNANDO SCHOENWALD
“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Bárbara: I was impressed with her beauty. The world spun around me in slow motion. Also, it was the best date of my life and we did not stop laughing throughout dinner.” [Schoenwald]
I’m very proud of Bárbara and of all that she has acomplished, as a human being and as an artist.
I will never forget the first time I saw Barbara: I was impressed with her beauty. The world spun around me in slow motion. Also, it was the best date of my life and we did not stop laughing throughout dinner. Even the second time I saw her, I passed by her and, when she got into my car, it was a very strange feeling, I felt that we were already lifelong sweethearts!
Barbara is very funny. Her sense of humor is a big part of our success as a couple. We are best friends and we have a lot of characters that we make ourselves laugh with all day. There are even nights when we cannot sleep at dawn because we are doubled over with laughter.
Before I was very stressed and with her I learned to relax a lot.
Her greatest virtue, without hesitation, is strength. She always comes out ahead, whatever happens and becomes stronger than before.
I think the secret to living as a couple is to accept and support each other, so I would not change anything.
Mar and I have a great love story. Fate brought us together and complemented us perfectly. She changed my life, filled me with happiness, seeing her grow up and having her by my side is the best gift that life could give me.
Until death do us part, as long as we are happy and for that we work every day. On the same day of our wedding a very dear friend told us: “Love does not exist. It is invented every day” and we invent it every day, wegrow old together.
We have many dreams to fulfill and we have fulfilled many to this day. The most recent and one that we are happy about is being able to start selling the protein shake in the United States.
