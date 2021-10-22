Bárbara De Regil and Fernando Schoenwald pose for the first time together

You are very active on social media and as a result, you have created more than one controversy ... You have gotten out of all of them with your head held high. What is your secret?

I became a controversial personality and I have no problem with that: it’s very funny to see how people have opinions about my ideas. That has caught my attention and I have learned to understand people a little better and it amazes me.

I can’t believe that some people have a certain image of me without actually personally knowing me . I think that people who attack and criticize me fiercely are so angry with the lives of others, and are very in need of love. They need to create their own dreams or hobbies, to really love their life and that is why they look for things to criticize, to make them feel empowered in some way. I can imagine they feel powerful during those moments.

Hopefully the haters reflect, get therapy and realize that the power is not in wanting to mess with others, the power is in messing with your own life. I will always get out of all these controversies, because I know who I am and because if I have made mistakes they have been part of my growth, like all human beings. The difference with Bárbara De Regil is that there are millions of people out there waiting for her to make a mistake to judge her, but I am still here, and I will continue to stand here and triumph.