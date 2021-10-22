Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez wishes Kim Kardashian West a happy 41st birthday

Kim Kardashian West just celebrated her big 41, and celebrities took social media to honor the tv personality and businesswoman on her birthday. Among those A-listers, HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse Jennifer Lopez and the one and only Beyoncé shared their tributes and wished Kim a happy day.
Beyoncé congratulated Kim by posting an adorable photo of the birthday girl as a baby on her website’s homepage. Fans of both celebs were shocked with the gesture after years of speculations that suggested a feud between the two.
The “Formation” and “Hold Up” singer also shared baby pics of Doja Cat, who shares a birthday with Kim, and congratulated Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 years old on October 20.
Jennifer Lopez, who has a close friendship with Kim Kardashian West, also shared a throwback photo of her and Kim. in the snap, the entertainer and the media personality can be seen posing behind a birthday cake.
Kim’s very supportive family also shared beautiful words on Instagram. Her mom, Kris Jenner, posted a heartfelt message to her second eldest daughter. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!!” Jenner wrote. “I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!! Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them.”
“You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family,” the momager continued. “How lucky we are to have you in our lives. You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant. Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together. I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will every know!!! Mommy 😍❤️🙏🥰🎂❤️.”