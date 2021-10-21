Human remains identified as Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie

For the last month, the world has been captivated by Gabby Petito’s story. What started as a missing person case tragically turned into a homicide investigation and manhunt for her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Finally the question to ‘where is Brian Laundrie?’ Has been answered as it was confirmed on October 21st that human remains found on the 20th belong to Brian. FBI Denver announced on Twitter, “A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” They went on to thank the support from the partners and the effort to find him.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampapic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

On Wednesday, October 20th law enforcement announced that partial human remains were discovered in a location previously underwater at Florida’s Carlton Reserve. A spokesperson for the North Port Police told NBC News the remains were “skeletal.” The thorough investigation in the area started after a notebook and backpack belonging to Brian were found near a trail he frequented in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.

While Brian has been found, the case still has many unsolved questions, like how cadaver dogs previously missed his body. NewsNation Now reported that a K-9 handler and former police officer said it was “highly suspicious” that cadaver dogs may have missed the remains found Wednesday, even if they were located underwater. “If the body had been there, when they went by with cadaver dogs, and the body had been there for more than two or three minutes, the odor would have come through the water,” Kyle Heyen said on Dan Abrams Live. “If the body was there at that time, x weeks ago, and if it’s the same dog and the same quality of dog or same quality of training, they should have found him. They would have detected Laundrie’s body.”

It all started on September 1st when Brian returned home alone in Gabby‘s white van they were using on a cross-country road trip. Her parents reported her missing on September 11th and a few days later her case went viral. Brian was officially named a person of interest on September 15 as he refused to cooperate with the investigation. Sadly, Gabby’s remains were discovered 8 days after she was reported missing in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on September 23 after a federal grand jury indicted Brian for his activities following Petito’s death.