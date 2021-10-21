Karol G stuns in a bikini on the beach in the Bahamas

Karol G looks better than ever in new pictures the superstar posted from the Bahamas.

The Colombian singer took to Instagram this week to share three stunning photos of herself enjoying a day at the beach while wearing a revealing two-piece swimsuit that put her curvy figure front and center.

©Karol G





In the pictures, the “Bitchota” singer strikes multiple poses on the beach in the Bahamas. The turquoise blue water coming up to shore could be seen in the background, perfectly matching the color of her long locks. Her simple white bikini matches the color of the crashing waves and the clouds in the bright blue sky.

Along with her swimsuit, the Colombian songstress accentuates her bronzed skin with an array of gold jewelry, rocking layered necklaces, bracelets, and rings around her fingers, which are manicured with a shade of emerald green.

“Now this is a real body. No filters and all. So beautiful!” one fan wrote in her comments. “HOT MOMMA,” said another.

©Karol G





This photoshoot from the Bahamas proves that Karol--full name Carolina Giraldo Navarro--is soaking up the sun for some relaxation before she goes on tour.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the songstress talked about her upcoming Bichota Tour, which will kick off on October 27. Throughout the tour, she will visit multiple cities across the United States before ending the trip in her hometown of Medellín, Colombia, on December 4.

“It’s the first time we’re going to have a huge stage with different screens, lights, and color.” she said. The most important thing is that I’m going to share this time with the people that follow me.”

She continued, “So right now that I have the opportunity again to be night by night by night, performing with my people, meet and greet, knowing them, each other, to share those moments. I’m really excited about it. I’m super happy. I was waiting so long for this time.”