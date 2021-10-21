Bad Bunny reveals when his next album is coming out

Despite releasing three albums throughout 2020, which was followed by a string of features in 2021, Bad Bunny is still hard at work in the studio.

Over the weekend, the “Volví” singer stopped by the Alofoke Radio Show in the Dominican Republic for a surprise interview. During the lengthy conversation, Bunny revealed that he’s been in the DR for over a month working on his new music, calling the island “a muse” that has helped inspire him in the recording studio.

While he didn’t reveal an exact date, the reggaetonero did say that the new album is almost ready and will debut sometime next year.

After dicussing the news of his upcoming album, Bad Bunny also talked about attending the Billboard Latin Music Awards last month, where he was nominated for 22 awards. That evening, the Puerto Rico native came home with nine wins, including Artist of the Year, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

While he was the most awarded artist of the evening, Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--said that the awards ceremony and the red carpet was simply “business as usual.” But he did admit to being “Starstuck” when he spotted rapper Tokischa before the show.

Going on to talk about awards ceremonies further, Bentio dicussed his thoughts on J Balvin’s proposed boycott of the Latin Grammys.

A few weeks back, after nominations for the show were announced, Balvin took to Twitter to say “the Grammys don’t value us, but they need us,” referring to the lack of reggaeton nominations in multiple categories. He went on to encourage fellow artists to boycott the ceremony in November.

Bad Bunny didn’t take sides here, but he did highlight the importance of the Grammys for non-pop artists. He even went as far as saying that Balvin’s song “Agua” should not have been nominated for Song of the Year or Urban Song of the Year--the latter of which Bad Bunny’s song “Dakiti” is also nominated for.