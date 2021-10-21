Kim Kardashian West was born to be an entrepreneur, and her eye for businesses is admirable. Undoubtedly, everything Kim touches becomes gold. Today, on her 41 birthday, we wanted to highlight her entrepreneurial spirit and how she inspires other women to follow their dreams and become their bosses.

Way before debuting Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim experienced running a business that she was passionate about — pun intended. Kardashian grew up watching her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell running her children’s clothing store in San Diego, California. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also opened a children’s boutique in 2004 with Kourtney Kardashian. Kris and Kourtney had “Smooch” for almost six years before closing down in 2009.

E! / Keeping Up with the Kardashians

In 2006 Kim co-founded with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian their clothing boutique “Dash.” Since then, Kim and the rest of her family have had endless growth opportunities, and together they have built a jaw-dropping empire.

E! / Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kim’s global empire spans multiple industries, and her revenue is pretty impressive. Find below a list of Kim Kardashian West’s businesses and how she became one of the most successful and influential figures in the 21st Century.