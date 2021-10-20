Zoe Saldana posts a throwback of her movie with Britney Spears

Long ago, Zoe Saldana and Britney Spears worked on a movie together. Released in 2002 and quickly becoming a pivotal moment for many teen girls, “Crossroads” follows three high school friends as they embark on a cross-country road trip. Zoe posted a screenshot of the film, featuring the three lead actresses.

©Zoe Saldana



Zoe shared the Instagram post through her stories.

The photo features Zoe and Britney accompanied by Taryn Manning, who later earned notoriety due to her performance in “Orange Is the New Black.” At the time of the movie’s release, Britney was the only notorious star in it, and came up with the film’s concept for her debut acting role. The movie was then written by Shonda Rhimes, who later went on to write TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Recently, Manning made an appearance on the Paris Hilton podcast, where she talked about Britney Spears and the scandal surrounding her conservatorship. “I haven’t talked to her since. There was a time I ran into her, maybe, like, 10 years ago,” she said, per US Weekly. “She was never allowed to talk to anybody. I don’t know if she was ever allowed to just have a friend, to be honest with you. … I don’t know for sure, but it didn’t seem like she could just call a friend and go kick it. Way before [the conservatorship].”