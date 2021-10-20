Kate Beckinsale breaks silence about her ‘horrific’ accident: ‘I couldn’t do anything’

Kate Beckinsale is opening up her back injury, describing it as “horrific” now that she has fully recovered from the accident.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star detailed what happened during her most recent interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, admitting that although she has done “eight or 900 action movies,” she hurt herself while “putting on a pair of leggings in a hotel room.“

The actress joked about the situation, confirming that she wasn’t “running up walls or anything,” but she was doing an “intense emotional drama.”

“I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings and then it felt sort of like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific, I mean worse than having a baby bad,“ the actress shared.

Kate also revealed that the injury was so serious that she wasn’t able to walk, sit or lie down, “I couldn’t do anything,” she added, calling an ambulance right away and receiving medical attention at the nearest hospital.

This is the first time Kate talks about the incident, following her Instagram post on September 13, sharing a selfie at the hospital captioned “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love.”

“Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney,” she joked.