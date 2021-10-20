Dancers Neverless, Staccato, and Rios continue the Hispanic heritage celebration through their art

Neverless, Staccato, and Rios continue the Hispanic and Latinx heritage celebration through their art and rich cultural diversity. The dancers recently demonstrated what they are made of at the Red Bull Dance Your Style one-on-one street dance competition. Facing off against top dancers from around the world, these Puerto Ricans connected with their inner sazón to be living examples of how diverse is the dance community.

Returning with a stacked tour of U.S. qualifiers, the all-styles competition amplifies dance scenes from all corners of the country, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington D.C.

Rios performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style in Miami FL, USA on 17 October, 2021

From Friday, September 10th, the best in hip-hop, house, waacking, popping, krumping, locking, and more have been battling each other in a one-on-one bracket-style, performing against a spontaneous soundtrack - from mainstream hits to timeless classics.

During the performance, the entertainers need to convince the audience why they are worthy of their vote. The Attendees and dance lovers play the judge and have the ultimate decision on which dancer will advance from each qualifier to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals USA.

The street dancers wowed the crowd and moved to the beat, making all guests stand on their feet.

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to travel to Miami, Florida, and witness live the magic these Latinx dancers spread across the entire venue. Ahead of the competition, we interviewed them and uncovered what’s next in their careers.



Inspired by never giving less and always giving her all, Nevertheless is always open to learning. She started dancing after watching music videos. Growing up dancing in Puerto Rico, she got invited to join a dance studio where she was told that her “street style will take her nowhere.” After that, she learned over eight different dance styles and opened a Dance studio to share the art and create jobs for other dancers. Creative careers in the Latinx community aren’t considered a legit path compared to traditional professions such as medicine, business, etc. What do your parents think of you becoming a street dancer? My parents are super supportive of me. I didn’t grow up in an affluent family; I have four more siblings, so we became entrepreneurs to help in the house and ourselves at a very young age. And they never said ‘no’ to us. They never stopped me from dancing. I’m very appreciative of that. In any job, Latinas have to work the triple to demonstrate that they are capable of greatness. As a Hispanic and a woman of color, have you ever faced discrimination? It’s like an uphill battle, and although there were people who had worst than me, coming from the residenciales (projects) in Puerto Rico, people tend to label you, pinpoint you, and say that you might become a nobody. I never pay attention to the negative comments and focus on my goal and what makes me happy. Dance has been my number one thing in life and the tool I use to express myself. Comments hurt, but I turned them into something positive to prove them wrong. When it comes to your art, for which type of style might people recognize you? I like to switch it up. I can dance salsa, merengue, bachata, hip-hop — which is breaking. So I learned to navigate the essence and basic moves, and then I added my twist. That’s why I look different from the rest. There are a lot of kids looking up to you. How does that make you feel, and what will you do to inspire them to pursue their dreams? That is pure inspiration and a boost for me. The support and how they feel when they see me make me feel good. During the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2019, people approached to share their thoughts about me and how my performance made them feel. Right now, I own a studio in Sterling, Virginia, called One Take Studios, where kids can choose between two programs —dance classes or martial arts. So after the competition, I’m flying back home to keep working and sharing all the tools I learned this year. So I would like to invite people to visit my studio located at 22135 Davis Dr. STE 108, Sterling, VA 20164.