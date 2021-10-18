Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returned over weekend! The best in Latin music was celebrated at the eighth annual concert, hosted by Enrique Santos,on Saturday at Orlando’s Amway Center. The star-studded event featured a number of performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, and more.
HOLA! USA has your exclusive backstage pass to the concert. Scroll for photos from iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2021...
