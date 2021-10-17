Rebel Wilson talks weight loss and being in touch with her ‘inner siren’

Rebel Wilson has been candid about her weight loss journey, providing people with a clear account of her process and what started it. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph’s Stellar Magazine she discussed her past year, and what initially prompted her weight loss.

“I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” Rebel said. Still, she doesn’t know if that might be the case, calling the process an emotional roller coaster.

Throughout the interview, Rebel provided an insightful understanding of her process and her past, and why food represented such a complex issue for her. “When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me,” she said. “Because I’m not a natural performer, my natural personality is very introverted; the way I dealt with that pressure was to eat. I would reward myself with a block of chocolate.”

“But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren,’” she said.

As usual, Rebel made it clear that for her it’s not about having a specific weight. ”It’s just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on. And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power,” she said.