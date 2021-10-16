Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are moving on up. The couple, who welcomed their first son, Levi Joseph, this past March, is selling their lower Manhattan apartment in hopes of getting a place with more space for their growing family.

The couple has put their Manhattan place on sale for a price of $23.5 million. The beautiful apartment is located in a historic building in SoHo and is 5,672 square-foot, with three bedrooms, a media room, and a gym.