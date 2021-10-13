Halle Berry goes makeup-free for Beverly Hills outing with her son

Halle Berry is here to prove age ain’t nothing but a number!

In photos shared by The Daily Mail, the 55-year-old showed off her natural beauty by going on a makeup-free outing with her 8-year-old son Maceo in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 12.

The Monster’s Ball actress was seen holding hands with her youngest child, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. Not present for the quick trip was Maceo’s older sister Nahla, 13, from Halle’s previous relationship with Gabriel Aubrey.

For the casual outing, Halle stayed true to her signature style, sporting an oversized, sleeveless top with baggy black trousers and a pair of black sandals. She also rocked a colorful bandana over her signature highlighted blonde locks, absolutely glowing without any makeup on.

Though Berry rarely posts photos of her kids, she shared a treat with her fans last week, whenn she took to Instagram to wish her younger child a happy eighth birthday. Sharing the tribute with her 7 million followers was a rare move for the actress, but she wanted everyone to know just how fast her little one is growing.

“This little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER!,” she wrote in her caption, adding a red heart emoji.

In the photo, the 8-year-old is holding up a peace sign as he poses in a pair of gloves, camouflage shorts, striped socks, and a brown long-sleeve shirt with fringe at the cuffs. The movie star‘s son’s eyes are obscured by a beret-style hat, exposing the lower half of his face and his short brunette hair.

Now, the actress is musician Van Hunt, and accroding to Berry, she couldn’t be happier.