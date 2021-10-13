Usher announces birth of fourth child and reveals unique name

Usher is sharing the good news with his fans! The singer took to Instagram to announce the birth of his fourth child.

The 42-year-old artist and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their baby boy in September of this year, and Usher is now sharing his excitement with his friends and followers on social media.

Usher posted the sweetest black and white photo of his new son, revealing his name and introducing him to the world.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond ... I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” adding “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar ... A.K.A Ra Ra.”

Fans of the star were quick to congratulate him in the comment section, writing “Congratulations!!! Lil Libra baby!” while others were surprised with the news, as someone wrote “Wait another baby? Lol”

Friends of the singer also congratulated the family, with Snoop Dog writing “My nefew” and John Legend commenting “Congratulations!!”

The singer shares 12-year-old Naviyd and 13-year-old Usher Raymond V with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, and just last year welcomed his new daughter Sovereign Bo in September 2020 with Jenn, now the family has officially expanded with the birth of their new son Sire Castrello Raymond.