Bad Bunny rocks pink hair, a skirt, and face pearls on the cover of Allure

Bad Bunny is known for pushing boundaries not only in music, but in fashion, and for his latest magazinie spread, he’s doing just that.

The Puerto Rican powerhouse is the cover star for the November 2021 issue of Allure, and for the photoshoot, he’s wearing some of his most innovative, unusual looks yet.

On the cover, the close-up of Bunny--full name Bentio Antonio Martínez Ocasio--shows the reggaetonero wearing a cobalt blue durag and a matching blazer. On his face, he’s got gems lining his undereye to resemble sparkly tears, and nails adorned with mini dominoes--a popular game in Puerto Rico and many Latin cultures.

©Allure Magazine





The photos within the magazine spread only get better, with the rapper wearing a leather mini skirt, some pink hair extensions smoothed down the side of his face, and one photo with pearls lining the entirety of his face.

While Bad Bunny is commonly styled by Storm Pablo for music videos and performances, this shoot was styled by Herin Choi, showing a much different side of the singer and his evolving style.

©Allure Magazine





In his interview with the magazine, Benito touches on his unique presentation, being asked if he feels responsible for the fearless creative spirit that has taken over men’s style.

“It’s difficult to fathom,” he said. “Because people before me have done what I do, breaking rules and pushing boundaries. But maybe I got here at the right time, with the right force, and everything aligned.”

While Bad Bunny described his childhood as one spent playing with roosters, riding horses, and swimming in the river, “going to the mall was a special occasion.” But it was on those trips that he began to absorb the endless possibilities of fashion and the injustice of gender stereotypes.