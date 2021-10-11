Tom Cruise and son Connor attend the Dodgers vs Giants game in San Fransisco

Tom Cruise was spotted during a rare outting this weekend, accompanying his son to a high-stakes baseball game.

On Saturday, October 9, the actor and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were at Oracle Park in San Fransisco to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

.@TomCruise is in the house for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/9W9osKe5FX — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) October 10, 2021

Fans in the stadium were alerted to the 59-year-old’s attendance when the actor popped up on the big screen within the stadium, as “Danger Zone” (the tune from his famous film Top Gun) played in the background. Though he’s obviously used to seeing himself on the big screen, he didn’t seem to love all of the attention this time around, turrning to his son and laughing about it.

Neither Cruise nor his son were sporting any gear in support of either team, so it’s not immediately obvious whether the pair were in support of the Dodgers or the Giants. Giants reporter Amy Gutierrez tweeted that Tom kept his answer about the subject pretty vague, simply saying he was there because “I’m a fan of baseball.”

All the celebs come out for #NLDS games!! Wonderful to host THE @TomCruise at the @SFGiants v @Dodgers game tonight. Asked him which team he’s rooting for and he gracefully replied, “I’m a fan of baseball.” pic.twitter.com/3RVHAL42PP — Amy Gutierrez (@amygmultimedia) October 10, 2021

Before the start of the game, it was obvious who other celebrities were rooting for, as Vallejo’s own E-40 led the crowd into a chant of “Beat LA!”

Unfortunately for the rapper and the rest of the Giants fans at Oracle Park, theDodgers exploded for four runs in the top of the sixth inning, giving LA a 6-2 lead.

This sighting of Tom’s son, Connor—whose mom is the actor’s ex, Nicole Kidman—is a rare one, since the Florida resident keeps his life out of the public eye. However, in recent years, he has kept his Instagram followers up to date when it comes to his fishing and other food ventures on social media.

As for his famous father, the actor has kept himself quite busy over the past year, with his latest movie, Mission Impossible 7, reportedly wrapping production last month. Fans of Cruise won’t have to wait long to see him back in theaters, since that film and Top Gun: Maverick are both slated to be released next year.