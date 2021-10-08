Nick Cannon snuck cellphones to his and Mariah Carey’s twins after she said no

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey share 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and have had their differences when it comes to parenting. In an exclusive clip of his daytime show, Nick Cannon, airing October 11th the host asked what was the right age for kids to get a cell phone. He went on to reveal that Carey is still mad at him after he decided to give the kids cell phones after she said no.

Every kid wants a cell phone and the father explained, “My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at 8.” While Cannon was down for it, the singer was not ready for the kids to have the internet at their fingertips, “I was all for it but Mariah was like, ‘Uh-uh they aren’t going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we ain‘t playing.’” Cannon “respected” the decision. “I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it” he explained, but the strong-willed mom still said no.

Cannon decided to ask for forgiveness rather than permission and said, “So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday,” the sneaky host explained. “We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then it was time to open the gifts, and I was like ‘I’m going to leave these right here and tell your mama I‘ll be back.’” “Mariah is still mad at me till this day,” the host said without regrets. “I’m sorry I think the kids should have cell phones. Forgive me, Mariah, forgive me” he said into the camera. The kids turned 10 on April 30th so maybe in a few months Carey will be ready to forgive.

As for all the twin‘s new brothers and sisters, Carey was talking about? The daytime talk show host is the father to five other children: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, born 9 days later with model Alyssa Scott. Plus 10 month old daughter Powerful Queen and 4-year-old Golden whom he shares with Brittany Bell.