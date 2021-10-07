Zendaya looks gorgeous in gold breastplate dress at the 2021 Women in Film Awards

Fans were upset last month that Zendaya wasn’t in attendance at the Met Gala this year, since she’s always the one to watch on the red carpet--but she’s making it up to us by constantly raising the bar at every other event she attends.
On Wednesday, October 6, the Euphoria star hit the red carpet at the Women in Film Awards at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where she was honored with a Crystal Award for being a trailblazer.
For the occasion, the 25-year-old dressed in a gray floor-length body-con dress with a distinct gold breastplate on top that stole the show. She accessorized with gold-plated earrings and Christian Louboutin gold pumps.
“They call me New New,” the actress captioned a video she posted on her Instagram Story, referring to the LOEWE dress from the brand’s upcoming Spring Summer 2022 collection. According to the brand, the breastplate, which is made from brass, is “handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques.”
Every single time Zendaya shows up to a red carpet, a movie premiere, or a press junket, she looks absolutely amazing. While she’s clearly got a stunning style and eye for fashion on her own, a lot of that is due to the actress’ longtime stylist, Law Roach.
“Her looks are so unexpected, and she‘s constantly evolving,” Roach told PEOPLE for the 2021 Style Issue last month. “There’s nothing she won’t try. She’s fearless.”
One of the next red carpets fans expect the actress to appear on is for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third film in Marvel’s beloved triology. Zendaya stars in the project alongside her real-life beau, Tom Holland, and since they just (inadvertently) went public with their relationship, fans are hoping they walk the red carpet together ahead of the movie’s release on December 17.
But, whether she shows up hand-in-hand with Holland or attends the preimiere on her own, her ensemble will make headlines, regardless.