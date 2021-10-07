Willow Smith reveals scary situation with dangerous stalker at her Los Angeles home

Willow Smith has revealed she was scared after coming home from vacation, when she noticed a dangerous stalker had broke into her home in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old singer talked about the incident during the latest episode of Red Table Talk, opening up to her mother Jada Pinkett Smitt and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, admitting the whole thing was “crazy.”

Willow started by describing cyberstalking as “insidous and scary,” explaining that a man was stalking her online and “he basically got my patterns.”

©Facebook Watch





“He was actually doing that to me for a couple of years,” she continued, “during December when we were gone for a family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away.”

Willow was granted a restraining order this year, against 38-year-old Walter James Whaley, following a series of messages on social media, claiming he wanted to marry her and start a family.

She was later forced to hire a private investigator, who discovered the man was a convicted sex offender. Whaley then tried to approach Willow at her home, climbing a fence to gain access to the property during Christmas.

Members of her security team were still at her house and were quick to call the police, and although the man left before they arrived, a judge granted the restrianing order after seeing photos of the incident from the security cameras.