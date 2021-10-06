The ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Juanita Vanoy Jordan, sold her six-bedroom mansion in Chicago’s River North neighborhood for $4.5 million on Tuesday, October 5.

The former couple got divorced in 2006, and the next year, Juanita paid $4.72 million through a land trust for the 10,179-square-foot mansion. That means she sold the mansion for about $220,000 less than she had paid for it 14 years earlier, when it was newly built.

Check out photos of the beautiful property down below: