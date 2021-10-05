Olivia Rodrigo says society ‘tears down women in the spotlight for sport’

Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Drivers Licence” went viral a month before the singer turned 18 years and her life changed forever. While she seems to be on top of the world attending A-list events like the 2021 Met Gala, it‘s not always easy for the young artist. With everyone hiding behind their phones she is criticized and judged for every move she makes. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the singer talked about her life in the spotlight and said it’s a “terrifying thought” that she can’t make mistakes. She went on to say as a society we have to reexamine the way we treat women in the entertainment industry.

©Teen Vogue





Olivia started her career in show business as 12 years old with an Old Navy commercial and by 13 she made her Disney debut as “Paige Olvera” on “Bizaardvark.” She told Teen Vogue she has been confused because, “When you’re in the industry, you’re sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult.” “That’s a really terrifying thought, to think that I’m not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that’s how you grow as a person. I’m no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I’m definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That’s just life,” she added.

There are many examples of society tearing down women in the industry, especially when they aren‘t being the perfect person we want them. Take Britney Spears for example. And with social media, it‘s easy to watch the hate unfold. “It’s one example of this culture that so often tears down women in the spotlight for sport,” Olivia told the outlet. “As a society, we definitely have to reexamine the way we treat women in the entertainment industry, and not just for ourselves — it’s unhealthy for young girls to be looking at all that stuff in the media. It paints a bad picture.”

The “Deja Vu” singer continued, “It’s so frustrating to see young girls held to a completely different standard than other people. Social media is making it even harder for young girls to grow up.” “It’s really toxic for young girls to open their Snapchat app and see the articles about young women who are just sharing their art and existing in the world, and watching them being torn apart for doing absolutely nothing,” she added.