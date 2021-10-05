Jeff Bezos is taking Star Trek’s William Shatner on his next spaceflight!

Jeff Bezos is preparing for his next spaceflight! This time with a new crew, including actor William Shatner, best known for playing the famous Captain Kirk in the iconic series Star Trek.

This new Blue Origin launch is already scheduled for October 12, and the company is planning to host a live webcast of the entire mission, covering the special event at 8am ET.

Fans of the series and the Canadian actor have shared their excitement on social media, with Shatner admitting that he is thrilled to finally have the unique opportunity after appearing on the show.

“I‘ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” the 90-year-old star shared.

Similar to the first successful flight, the adventure will last approximately 10 minutes, taking the passengers just beyond the Karman Line, which is the boundary of space, 60 miles above Earth.

The new crew will have on board Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, former Nasa engineer Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata co-founder Glen de Vries.

Shatner will also become the oldest person to fly to space, a record previously achieved by 82-year-old aerospace pioneer Wally Funk, following the first Blue Origin’s launch.

Bezos has announced that the company is a total success in reference to upcoming spaceflights, with nearly $100 million worth of tickets already sold to future crew members.