Pacquiao reveals the reason for his boxing retirement: ‘Thank you for changing my life’

Manny Pacquiao, one of the most well-known boxing legends, is officially retiring after a successful 26-year career.

The 42-year-old star shared his emotional goodbye and revealed his desire to run for president of the Philippines.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement,” he shared on social media, “I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao.”

Pacquiao has had a total of 72 fights, with only eight losses and two draws, winning 62 of his fights and 12 world titles, being the only one to ever win titles in eight different weight classes.

Now Pacquiao is going for a bigger win, as he gets ready for the 2022 elections, claiming the former administration of corruption. And about his boxing accomplishments, he says he “will never forget” what he has done, sharing his appreciation for the sport and his fans.

“Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty,” adding, “Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives.”

“I just heard the final bell. The boxing is over,” Pacquiao concluded.