Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a sexy monochromatic Thierry Mugler look

Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a stunning look the other night while at a Paris Fashion Week event. The former ‘Victoria’s Secret’ model left little to the imagination in a monochromatic look for the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs.

For the occasion, the 40-year-old wore a purple net corset under a matching oversized blazer paired with high-waisted tights. She topped off her look with a glam pair of purple pointy toed strappy heels, a crystal choker, multiple rings, and a small silver purse. Her dark hair was styled in a “wet look” and pushed away from her face. She had a dramatic eye look which was paired with a soft nude lip.

It’s no surprise that Ambrosio looked this good in her skimpy fit of the night. When it comes to a healthy lifestyle, the 40-year-old doesn’t play around. She is often seen working out on beaches or fans get a glimpse of her workouts when she posts clips to her Instagram page.

According to her posts, the model enjoys doing a variety of exercises such as lifting weights, using kettlebells, resistance bands, and doing crunches. In addition to intense workouts, the 40-year-old also enjoys doing yoga. “I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape,” she said in an interview with FOX News.