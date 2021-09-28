Gisele Bündchen says husband Tom Brady ‘loves clothes way more than I do’

Tom Brady is following in the footsteps of his model wife, Gisele Bundchen, posing in some new pics to show off his very own clothing line--but according to the Brazil native, her husband is way more into fashion than she is.

The NFL star recently modeled pieces from his upcoming fashion line Brady in a new black and white spread shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti. The 44-year-old will officially launch his first line of men’s training and active wear in December.

While this business venture might come as a surprise to some fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Bünchen recently admitted to WSJ Magazine that, “he loves clothes way more than I do.”

That’s a compliment the seven-time Super Bowl champ is happy to take, saying the 41-year-old “obviously got incredible taste.”

He continued, “In the end, I think she’s very much a hippie. She’d just prefer to wear, like, a simple little dress in 80-degree weather and, you know, just chill out.”

In the 13-page feature for WSJ Magazine’s fall men‘s issue, which hits newsstands Saturday, Tom showcased some of the pieces from his upcoming collection--but he’s still got work to do on the field.

Brady is set to make his return to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium this Sunday, where the Bucs will face off against his old team, the New England Patriots.

“That one will be really fun for me,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP told the mag. “Just because I know everybody, you know? I’ve played more games in that stadium than anybody. I know that place like the back of my hand.”