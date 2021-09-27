Cameron Diaz explains the reason she wasn’t attracted to husband Benji Madden’s twin

Being in a relationship with someone who has an identical twin may seem weird, but according to Cameron Diaz, it’s just like dating--or marrying--anyone else with a sibling.

On the latest episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the retired actress opened up about the first time meeting her husband, Benji Madden, through his twin brother Joel and his wife, Nicole Richie.

“I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” she explained.

“I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?‘” Diaz continued, which is when her business partner and fellow guest on the podcast, Katherine Power, chimed in, “Which is funny because you saw his twin brother.”

“They’re not the same, they’re so different,” Cameron replied. “Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different obviously.”

She went into more detail about their first encounter, saying, “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before.’”

“But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you‘re the hidden gem in my life,’” Diaz said.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz got married in 2015, and the couple later welcomed their first baby — daughter Raddix Madden — in December 2019.

While the couple likes to keep their personal life fairly private, just last month, Benji gave us a glimpse into their marriage by posting a sweet birthday message to his wife on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏,” he wrote underneath a photo of an abstract painting. “What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you ❤️🙏🎉 @camerondiaz.”