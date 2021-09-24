Paulina Porizkova showed her support for Linda Evangelista after she opened up about her deformity

Yesterday, ‘90s supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed to her 900k instagram followers that she suffered from complications from a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that she underwent a few years ago. Evangelista said her “deformity” prevented her from being in the public eye all these years. Supermodel and friend of Evangelista, Paulina Porizkova took to Instagram to praise her friend for sharing her story.

Porizkova posted a picture of her and Evangelista in their early days of modeling. She captioned the post, “She has bravely come out with her story today, and I want to applaud her and hug her and celebrate her. There was a reason she retired from the spotlight, and for a woman known for her brilliance as a physical chameleon and embodiment of elegance, it was a harsh one. I will not tell you her story, that is for her to do, but I do want to celebrate her courage in voicing it.@lindaevangelista.”

In addition to her post, Porizkova also commented on Evanglista’s original Instagram post when she revealed the news. The model’s comment read, “I’m so sorry for what you’ve had to endure. Coming out of the shadow is so strong and courageous. I applaud you and welcome back in the light where you belong!”