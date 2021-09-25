A genius is born! Meet Ganga, one of the best tattoo artists in the world

There’s a young man in Lalaland who’s been earning recognition as an authentic genius thanks to the shocking realism of his sophisticated tattoos. Hollywood celebrities like Drake, Post Malone, Chris Brown and even Nicky Jam all carry Ganga’s designs on their skin. The story of this tremendous Spanish artist is an example of courage and self-achievement. Not only are musical artists some of his biggest fans, but also a surprising amount of elite athletes.

Even though Ganga, 29, is not very open with the media, due to his shy nature, he welcomed HOLA! USA for an exclusive interview in his new studio in Los Angeles, days after the limited series of his first collectible toy figure was sold out in record time.

©Hola



Photo: Nunu

“I came to L.A. years ago from San Francisco, with the intent of evolving as an artist and setting up my own studio. I had a lot of requests from clients who wanted to get tattoos with me, so I moved here and started from scratch. In Spain, I already have four businesses. My dream was to have one here, in Hollywood.”

Professionally, everything started when Ganga met one of the world’s leading musical icons: Drake. “I gave Drake a tattoo almost six years ago. He was the first huge client I ever had, making me go ‘Wow.’ I was in London while he was on tour and I gave a tattoo to one of his best friends. He liked the work so much that he said: “Stay here three weeks, I want to get Lil Wayne’s portrait.” Throughout that time I met Adele, Beckham Junior and lots of more people, creating great connections and providing me with lots of opportunities that I’ve learned how to take advantage of.”

©Ganga



Left to right: Post Malone, Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Nicky Jam

Ganga has always loved drawing and even though there were no official artists in his family, they were all skilled with painting, providing him with his foundational knowledge. “My grandmother, my uncle, my mother… they all painted. It’s something that always attracted my attention, since I was little. My aunt was sick of always hearing me say the same thing: ‘Auntie, paint me a witch,’” he says, laughing. “Now I have all of my family working at the studio,” he says with pride.