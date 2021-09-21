Ashley Graham reveals she is pregnant with twins!

Ashley Graham reveals she is expecting twins! The model is expanding her family, sharing with her fans and followers that she is pregnant with two more boys.

The 33-year-old TV personality and her husband Justin Ervin attended a recent sonogram appointment, recording the moment and sharing it on social media.

The clip shows Ashley talking to her doctor, as she admits being surprised by the news, “Is that twins?” she asked, later confirming the announcement by her OB-GYN.

The couple, who already have a son, seemed to be incredibly happy, with Justin telling Ashley in the video, “You’re joking me,” after the doctor confirms that there’s two boys on the way.

The model can be seen laughing and saying “Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys.”

Ashley first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing on Instagram a sweet message showing how grateful and excited she was to start a new chapter in life.