Wilmer Valderrama ‘snuggles’ with daughter and fiancée before heading out to the 2021 Emmy Awards

Wilmer Valderrama is one of the most adorable dads in the entertainment industry. The Venezuelan actor always prioritizes family; therefore, before heading out to the 2021 Emmy Awards, he “snuggles” with Nakano Oceana Valderrama, the 7-month-old daughter he shares with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

“Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano,” the 41-year-old star wrote on Instagram. “Historically, recording this, so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021,” he joked.

Valderrama continued immortalizing with photos his precious family moments and posted a heartwarming picture of Pacheco kissing him. At the same time, their little bundle of joy witnessed firsthand the love her parents have for each other.

“My family seeing me off to present at the #Emmys2021,” he wrote. “It’s more than a dream, this is my biggest moment of the night. Thank you @televisionacad for this life memory. And to my beautiful gals, Daddy is coming right back,” he said, referring to his participation at the Emmys presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

For Valderrama, this moment had to be preserved and documented in multiple ways. Therefore he also took to Instagram Stories to share how excited he was. “Really proud and really, really honored to be sharing the stage with some of my colleagues out there,” he said. “Good luck to all of the nominees.”

Valderrama and Pacheco welcomed to the world their daughter on February 15, 2021, under the name Nakano Oceana Valderrama. According to the actor, the name of his firstborn is inspired by a trip the couple made to Japan, and Takeko Nakano, a female samurai.