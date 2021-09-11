Gigi Hadid shows off her toned abs in New York Fashion Week runway

Gigi Hadid was one of the main attractions of Brandon Maxwell’s runway show, held on Friday at New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel looked incredible as she walked the runway, wearing a shimmery bikini top with pants and a matching blazer.

She paired her outfit with heels and had very discreet make up on herself, allowing the outfit to be the star of the show.

Hadid was wearing matching pants, bikini top and blazer.

Gigi Hadid will soon be celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, on September 20th. She had Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is very private with their personal life, including about facts and photos of their daughter. They’ve shared photos of her on special occasions, like the day of her birth and when she experienced her first snow.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” Zayn wrote in the Instagram post. Hadid and Malik started dating in 2015, with Hadid appearing in the music video for Zayn’s “Pillowtalk.”

When discussing her life as a mom with i-D magazine, Hadid explained that raising a mixed child is something that her and Zayn take seriously. “[Zayn and I] think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves,” she said. “We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!’ That’s not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It’s something I’ve always thought about my whole life.”

“I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities,” Hadid said.