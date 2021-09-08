We always see them wearing the most expensive outfits and rocking the most luxurious makeup, but celebrities can look like the neighbor next door when they decide to strip from their drip. Social media became the perfect platform to share fabricated perfect lives, filtered images, and enhanced bodies; luckily, nowadays, more and more people are pushing for legitimacy, mental health, and natural beauty. Therefore when #nomakeup and #wokeuplikethis selfies started trending mainly on Instagram, a few celebrities jumped on board.

New research from Tajmeeli has used global Google search data to reveal the top 20 most Googled celebrities without makeup over the past 12 months. The study finds that A-listers like Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Nicki Minaj, and more are owning their natural beauty, and by showing their bare faces, superstars are proving that the no-makeup look is all about confidence.

Find below a list with the most searched no-makeup celebrities, ranked in ascending order of Google searches.