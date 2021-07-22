Arriving in style! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden lands in Tokyo for the Olympics

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has touched down in Tokyo for the Olympics! President Joe Biden’s wife arrived in the Japanese capital on Thursday, July 22. The college educator looked stylish wearing a red Narciso Rodriguez dress teamed with slingback pumps and a white face mask.

“Hello, Tokyo!! 👋,” the first lady captioned a photo of herself disembarking the plane at Yokota Air Base. “@TeamUSA I’m here for you! You make us all proud ❤️🤍💙 .”

In the evening, Dr. Biden changed into a floral dress by Tom Ford, according to a Jill Biden Fashion Instagram account. The first lady spent her first night in Tokyo having dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga at the Akasaka Palace.

©Getty Images



The first lady had dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics

It was announced last week that the president’s wife would be traveling to Japan to attend the Summer Olympics opening ceremony. The trip marks Dr. Biden’s first solo trip abroad since becoming first lady.

