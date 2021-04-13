Happy April 12th! Or Dia Internacional del Helado day. National ice cream day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday in July in the United States but the Spanish version of the holiday is April 12th. According to Informador, 7 out of 10 Mexican families eat ice cream, and consumption increases by 48% when it‘s hot in the country. It’s also one of the most beloved Italian desserts by Argentines. According to MDZ, a survey by Rappi found ice cream purchase orders grew more than 80% in the country from January 2020 to January 2021, likely due to the stress of the pandemic.

Not only is the frozen treat delicious, but ice cream also improves our mood and provides some surprising benefits to the body thanks to its ingredients. Milk-based ice creams provide protein, vitamins, and minerals, it can even provide up to 15% of the daily recommendation of calcium. In addition to calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and vitamins A, B2, B6, C, D, and E live in the icy treat, per Informador. So next time you feel guilty about grabbing some ice cream, remember that it provides energy and is only 10% of what the body needs each day. So as long as you enjoy Ice cream in moderation, you can enjoy it guilt-free, just like the celebrities did in this gallery. From Kim Kardashian, Thalia, the Duchess of Cornwall, Angelina Jolie and more: here are 10 of your favorite celebrities enjoying ice cream.