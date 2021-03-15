The Aurora Borealis inspired Dua Lipa’s 2021 Grammys red-carpet look, according to Versace. The Italian luxury fashion company founded by Gianni Versace in 1978 revealed that the singer attended the ceremony “wearing a custom-made Atelier Versace column dress entirely covered in crystal mesh.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2021

The brand also informed that “the Best Pop Vocal Album winner chose a dress accentuated with heritage butterflies - entirely encrusted with Swarovski crystals in a pastel palette.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Dua Lipa, winner of Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Future Nostalgia’, poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

While singing on stage, the star also chose to wear layers of Versace pieces that she peeled off while performing her medley of “Levitating” and “Don’t start now.” Lipa wore a Duchesse fuchsia cape on top of a crystal look accessorized with Bulgari diamonds.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dua Lipa’s final outfit was covered in a degradé Swarovski pattern. The singer rocked and danced in a dual-tone lilac and rose bralette with matching briefs adorned with Versace’s iconic Medusa emblems.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

In January, the singer had another great fashion moment while appearing on the late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel! Live.” The 25-year-old star brought some serious ‘60s vibes to the show, rocking the “Look 18” from Moschino’s Pre-Fall 2021. Her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, completed the look with a pair of knee-high Croco Stiletto Boots by Paris Texas.

Her hairstylist parted her hair in the middle and accessorized it with two pearl clips. “🧸🌸⛓catch me on @jimmykimmellive 11:35pm tonight on ABC!! Check ur local listings 🤩🤩,” she captioned the photo.

Lipa ended 2020 accepting the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music event. The singer vowed the audience in a black gown. “Thank you for having us open the show and allowing me to perform a song that means so much to mean that I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to perform like this for any other occasion,” she said.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Dua Lipa performs during the Billboard Women In Music 2020 event on December 10, 2020.