Beyoncé dazzled in a custom Burberry gown for the Grammys after-party

Last night marked the 63rd annual Grammy Awards and celebrities seem to be getting the hang of these virtual award shows, although some were in attendance for the ceremony last night at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

©GettyImages



Queen B stole the show last night.

One of the highlights of last night’s award show which gave a sense of normalcy was Beyoncé and Jay Z’s attendance. This year’s Grammys was a record breaking year. Queen B went into the award ceremony with nine nominations and she later set the record with her win for Best R&B Performance for the most Grammys won by a woman and any singer, male or female, with 28 wins in total, according to CNN.

Along with shouting out her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy in her speech, Bey also said “As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time,” as she won best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” which was released on Juneteenth, according to the Associated Press.

After the award show and winning big, Bey and Jay went out to celebrate at a Grammys after-party at Giorgio Baldi restaurant Sunday night in Santa Monica, according to TMZ. Of course, the power couple was bombarded by paparazzi and everyone took photos of them.

©GrosbyGroup



Beyonce turned heads at the award show’s after-party.

For the after-party, the ‘Crazy in Love’ singer wore a custom Burberry dazzling silver mesh corset gown with a matching mesh head wrap and a sheer silver veil designed by creative director Riccardo Tisci, according to PopSugar. The singer completed her look with platform leather heels. She accessorized with a pair of stunning Lorraine Schwartz 3 Row Hoop Pear Shape Diamond Drops earrings.

©GrosbyGroup



Jay-Z celebrated his wife’s record-breaking win at an after-party Sunday night.

Jay Z let his wife have the shining moment as he wore a subdued all black look for the after-party last night.