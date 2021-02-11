This is what Cardi B thinks of JLo’s Beauty Cleanser

Jennifer Lopez has a big endorsement for her JLo Beauty Cleanser- Cardi B. On Tuesday the businesswoman did a live Q&A for Amazon Live and went over some products she’s developed over the past few years for her skincare line, per DailyMail. During the live JLo did her best impression of Cardi B’s signature voice and revealed what she told her at the Super Bowl after trying one of her products.

©Amazon Live



Lopez attended the Super Bowl with her man Alex Rodriguez and watched as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. At some point during the big game, she ran into her friend and “Hustlers” cast mate Cardi B. As JLo described the one-stop cleanser called, “That Hit Single” she said, “I was just at the Super Bowl the other day and Cardi B tells me ‘I tried your cleanser, it’s amazing! It takes off all the makeup.’” “So that was an endorsement I just had to share,” Lopez said with a smile.



Both icons are two of the most successful women in the industry and have known each other for years. Per POPSUGAR, they both performed at JAY-Z‘s TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert. “I just kept acting like a f**king weirdo, but I think she understands,” Cardi recalled. JLo was already a fan of Cardi’s for years before that though. “You know, it’s funny, I followed Cardi on Instagram for like four years now,” JLo said in a 2018 interview. “She would speak in a way that would make sense to me. She had a tremendous insight about life, people, and the way they acted and what they did. I just found her very funny and amusing, and I guess it was because it reminded me of the girls I grew up with and my family!” Then they had their award-winning collaboration for their hit “Dinero” with DJ Khaled in 2018. “Dinero” later took home the award for best collaboration at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Hustlers came out the following year in 2019 and Lopez called Cardi B directly to get some pole dancing tips and to make sure he was apart of the film. Lopez told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” she was struggling to learn how to pole dance for the movie and knew Cardi could help since she used to be a stripper. “I was like, ‘You have to be in this movie. You know this world. You could teach us,’” she said. ”I was like, ‘But I’m learning how to pole dance.’ I said, ‘It is really hard. This is really hard.’ She goes,’’Oh, yeah. It took me years, years to master.’ She goes, ‘But now I’m great at it.’” Lopez continued, “I was like, ‘Well, then you have to be in the movie’ and she was like, ‘Absolutely.’” Lopez only had great things to say about Cardi’s acting in the film. “She’s such a natural at what she does,” said JLo. “This was so suited to her. She really knew this world and I told her, ‘You just have to be the person that you were when I first started looking at you on Instagram. That girl, that’s the girl that we need.’ And she was like, ‘OK.’ She knew exactly what to do.”