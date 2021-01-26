With this funny excuse Chrissy Teigen debuts a red carpet dress without leaving home!

As much as we have ended up embracing #HomeStyle, it is not being a season in which we can release new acquisitions since our agenda has been modified with mobility limitations and social restrictions.

In fact, there are even challenges circulating on TikTok such as “Love it, couldn‘t wear it”, which could be translated as “I love it, I could never wear it”, in which it is presumed those looks that would have been used this year (even Sofia Vergara did her own version). Although she is not the only one who feels melancholy when taking a look at her closet.

Chrissy Teigen, who has us used to making us smile with her occurrences, has managed to encourage her fans again with a photo of her latest fitting for some ’prestigious awards’ that would be held even in the midst of a health crisis and for those who would have chosen a party dress to match the circumstances. Can you imagine which ones she is referring to?

Before going to a gala event, it is common for Chrissy to try different looks until she finds the one chosen for the occasion. And it‘s the same thing that happened this Sunday when she starred in a peculiar dress test. “Fitting for the Nothing Awards”, she wrote below an image in which she appeared a stunning model in red. This would be the nice shape of the mannequin, even without any height night, to release a fantasy design. And of course, considering it’s a red-carpet-worthy Haute Couture Zuhair Murad creation, she wouldn’t have wanted to wait for a party invitation to wear it.

Being one of Chrissy‘s head designers (she has taken her creations to the Oscars or the Golden Globes), we are not surprised that she had the dress signed ... since 2019! It was in July of that year when the look of the awards invented by the model made an appearance on the catwalk as part of the Fall / Winter 2019-2020 collection. So we have no doubt that the flowing strapless feather cape gown was destined to be one of the first to come out of her closet (at least once she had a special night with the red carpet included).

The good thing is that, showing off her good spirit, the photo of the model - which already has thousands of ‘likes’ among which are Jennifer Aniston or Bar Refaeli- has served as a pretext for her followers to join the joke of the model. “How I like a good non-event” or “Let’s hope you win” were some of the wishes of her fans, who are used to her idol’s sense of humor. Others also pointed out the seriousness of the supposed quote: “It is important to dress well for nothing” or “I can not wait to see the photos of the red carpet”, they wrote imitating the kind of appreciations that Chrissy receives every time she poses on the network carpet.



