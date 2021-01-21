Melania Trump arrives in Florida wearing a $3,700 dress

Melania Trump made a colorful splash as she stepped off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. The former first lady, who left the White House wearing an all-black ensemble, changed into a vibrant $3,700 Gucci wool silk dress that featured a hexagon print for her arrival in Florida. While the mom of one kept her sophisticated updo, she swapped her signature heels for a pair of ballerina flats, reportedly by Roger Vivier that retail for $550.

©Getty Images



The former first lady arrived in Florida wearing a colorful Gucci dress

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that former President Donald Trump “intends to live” at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. According to the New York Times, both Melania and her husband filed in 2019 a “declaration of domicile” stating that the Mar-a-Lago Club would be their permanent residence. The former first couple was greeted with cheers upon their arrival to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 20 with supporters chanting, “Welcome home.”

The pair departed the White House on Wednesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Melania looked chic as she left wearing a cropped black Chanel jacket over a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

©Getty Images



Melania swapped her heels for ballerina flats

Before traveling to Florida, Barron Trump’s parents spoke at a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. Donald praised his wife, calling her “a woman of great grace and beauty and dignity.” Melania told the crowd that being first lady was her “greatest honor.” She said, “Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families And god bless this beautiful nation.”

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...