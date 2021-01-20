First Lady Melania Trump makes stylish exit from the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have left the White House. The first couple departed the People’s House on Wednesday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, which the Trumps are not attending. Melania, 50, looked characteristically chic as she left the White House for the final time as first lady. Barron Trump’s mother donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a cropped Chanel jacket over a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Melania completed her stylish look with Christian Louboutin pumps, sunglasses, black gloves and a Birkin bag. The first lady changed up her hairstyle for her departure, styling her brunette tresses into a sophisticated updo.

©Getty Images



Melania wore a Chanel jacket and Dolce & Gabbana dress as she left the White House on Jan. 20

At a farewell ceremony held at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 20, President Trump called his wife “a woman of great grace and beauty and dignity.” Speaking to the crowd, Melania said that being first lady was her “greatest honor.” She added, “Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families And god bless this beautiful nation.”

Before officially leaving the White House, Melania released a farewell video message on Jan. 18, reflecting on her role as first lady. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace,” she said. “The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”

Melania admitted that she was “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.” “As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to Be Best. I ask parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrificed to make this country the land of the free. And to lead by example and care for others in your community,” she said.

The first lady encouraged people not to “lose sight” of their “integrity and values” and “to focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.” “Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith,” Melania concluded. “No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady. To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...