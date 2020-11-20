Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid looked fabulous while braving the New York City cold

Models, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are currently in New York City and they made the sidewalks of the Big Apple their runway on Thursday. Jenner and Hadid, who are longtime besties, enjoyed lunch at the restaurant Bubby’s in Tribeca before going uptown for some art.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid leaving lunch in NYC.

The young models looked as fashionable as ever while braving the New York City cold. Jenner dressed simple yet chic for the occasion in a long dark brown coat layered over a cream-colored turtleneck that was paired with black pants and matching Nike trainers.

Kendall Jenner made a simple outfit look so chic.

The model topped off her look with Vehla Eyewear‘s Dixie sunglasses, Missoma’s ovate hoop earrings, and a black purse, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She protected her face with a black face mask. When it got too cold, Jenner even whipped out an on-trend black bucket hat.

Bella Hadid looked model-off-duty stylish as she wore pinstripe pants, paired with a fur-lined camouflage coat, over a grey cardigan and white t-shirt. She wore a pair of black loafers, carried a brown purse, and wore a black face mask.

Bella Hadid looking fabulous while out in Manhattan.

After enjoying lunch together, in true Gossip Girl fashion, the two famous friends traveled to the Upper West Side to take in some culture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After a day of dining and art, Jenner and Hadid went back to their hotel rooms to change for the night. Jenner showed off her chic outfit later on Instagram which was an all-black look by The Row.

Prior to coming to the city, the other day Hadid shared a picture on Instagram of a daring look that would be too risqué for any of us to wear for a Zoom meeting but all bets are off when it comes to the 24-year-old. The model’s caption read, “An hour early to the 9am zoom @voguemagazine #VogueForcesOfFashion.” The outfit consisted of an open blazer and pants with leaving little to the imagination.